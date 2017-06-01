Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat highlights the role of UN in modern world

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 20:37 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Thursday the role of the UN in the present-day world, saying it is as important as ever.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General warns global upturn in economy does not solve all problems

"We are confident that the role of the United Nations today must be as important as ever," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The UN chief arrived in Russia for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. On Thursday he took part in the session inaugurating the forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place from June 1 to June 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg. This year’s forum events are united under the slogan "In search of a new balance in global economy." TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider. In addition, TASS is the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

Topics
Foreign policy United Nations
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
