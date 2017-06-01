Back to Main page
UN Secretary General warns global upturn in economy does not solve all problems

World
June 01, 14:39 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Globalization resulted in an enormous leap in wealth, but at the same time it increased inequality dramatically

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. A global upturn in the economy does not solve the problems everywhere, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

Read also
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Kremlin aide unveils agenda of Russian president and UN secretary general talks

"The process of globalization and technological progress brought an enormous increase in wealth, an improvement of the living conditions around the world, even a reduction in the number of absolute poor, but at the same time it dramatically increased inequalities among people and also to a certain extent among countries <…> left regions behind, to a certain extent left countries behind," he said.

"We see that a global upturn in the economy does not solve the problems everywhere, there are areas of fragility," the UN secretary general added.

"And we see that the global megatrends - population growth, rapid urbanization, food insecurity, water scarcity, but above all climate change <…> are increasing those fragilities," he said.

The 2017 the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s second largest city on June 1-3. The forum is dubbed Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena.

TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

