Lavrov, Mogherini may meet in summer

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 10:59 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini this summer in Brussels

ST.PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/.  Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini this summer in Brussels, Russia’s envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017).

Moscow seeks to continue talks in this format, Chizhov said. "We expect this dialogue to continue this summer," he said. "Russia’s foreign minister always has invitation from all Brussels agencies," the diplomat said.

On June 23, a meeting of the Russian-EU Committee on Science and Technology is scheduled to be held, he said.

Foreign policy
