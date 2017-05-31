Back to Main page
Moscow expects Washington to review decisions on sanctions against Russian property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 16:25 UTC+3

"Those measures will not remain unanswered," Russia’s presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to review the decisions on sanctions against Russian property, Russia’s presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday.

"Those measures (assumed by the U.S. side imposing sanctions against the Russian property - TASS) will not remain unanswered," Ushakov said, adding that "the best option would be if the American side reviewed those measures somehow."

