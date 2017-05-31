Moscow expects Washington to review decisions on sanctions against Russian property

Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 17:00
Representatives of over 500 companies from 62 countries to attend SPIEFBusiness & Economy May 31, 16:59
Five staff members of Moldovan embassy in Moscow declared persona non grataRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 16:45
Kremlin aide unveils agenda of Russian president and UN secretary general talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 16:39
Russia and France see progress in relations after Putin-Macron meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 16:32
Russian director Zvyagintsev’s Loveless sold to all countriesSociety & Culture May 31, 16:31
Russia sees prospects for MC-21, SSJ-100 supplies to IndiaBusiness & Economy May 31, 16:20
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnivalSociety & Culture May 31, 16:07
Putin's decree on measures against Turkey does not concern 'infamous tomatoes' — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to review the decisions on sanctions against Russian property, Russia’s presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday.
"Those measures (assumed by the U.S. side imposing sanctions against the Russian property - TASS) will not remain unanswered," Ushakov said, adding that "the best option would be if the American side reviewed those measures somehow."