Deputy minister: Moscow will work with new US Administration over diplomatic properties

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow will make efforts to settle the problem around the expropriation of Russian diplomatic properties in the U.S. with President Donald Trump's Administration, Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"In addition to the expulsion of our diplomats from the U.S., the American authorities who were going out of their way to do Russia as much harm as possible blocked access for Russian representatives to the facilities, which belong to the embassy in Washington and the Russian mission to the UN in New York since the Soviet era," he said.

"Since the U.S. leadership's decision had an explicitly political nature, we'll try to settle the situation in a dialogue with new authorities," Titov said.