Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy minister: Moscow will work with new US Administration over diplomatic properties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 20:10 UTC+3
"Since the US leadership's decision had an explicitly political nature, we'll try to settle the situation in a dialogue with new authorities," the deputy minister says
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

Read also
Kremlin confirms US constantly put pressure on Russian diplomats during Obama's presidency

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow will make efforts to settle the problem around the expropriation of Russian diplomatic properties in the U.S. with President Donald Trump's Administration, Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"In addition to the expulsion of our diplomats from the U.S., the American authorities who were going out of their way to do Russia as much harm as possible blocked access for Russian representatives to the facilities, which belong to the embassy in Washington and the Russian mission to the UN in New York since the Soviet era," he said.

"Since the U.S. leadership's decision had an explicitly political nature, we'll try to settle the situation in a dialogue with new authorities," Titov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will use Iran's airbase to fight terrorists if necessary, envoy says
2
Russia’s General Staff chief checks Moscow air defense readiness to repel enemy strikes
3
Deputy minister: Moscow will work with new US Administration over diplomatic properties
4
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
5
Putin, Volkswagen Group CEO discuss company’s prospects in Russia
6
Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian mission
7
Oil price volatility enables Russia to expand exports to China — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Реклама