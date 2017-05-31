Moscow doubts history manipulation will help facilitate Ukrainian reforms

Moscow doubts history manipulation will help facilitate Ukrainian reformsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 13:08
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. History manipulation will not help Ukraine implement state reforms, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"It is absolutely impossible to understand the Ukrainian political circles’ reasons for dismantling our common history," she said.
"It is nothing more than attempts to dismantle history and select particular personalities and facts from the history that Ukraine shares with Russia and other countries that are independent now but used to be part of various states," Zakharova said.
She added that Kiev could be influenced by nationalist ideology that had spread in the country. "But they won’t be of much help in a time when the country needs cultural, education and scientific reforms," Zakharova said adding that "history manipulation will not lead to any reforms."
"At the same time, we understand perfectly well that this virus will not infect the entire Ukrainian society for there are some political movements, public organizations and non-governmental organizations, as well as citizens, who realize that all this means destruction and bigotry," the Russian diplomat noted.