Diplomat notes Chinese leader's visit to Russia will boost Moscow-Beijing ties

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s forthcoming visit to Russia will give an extra impetus to Moscow-Beijing cooperation in the international scene, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told the international conference Russia and China: Towards New Quality of Bilateral Relations.
"We are fundamentally determined to take every step to propel bilateral cooperation to new frontiers for the sake of promoting ideas of justice and equality in the world scene," Morgulov said. "Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia due this summer will give an extra impetus to advancing our international cooperation in the international arena."
Xi’s visit to Russia is due on July 4.