Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 11:49 UTC+3

"I can confirm that this provocative step by the Estonian authorities won’t be left unanswered," Russian first deputy foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Estonia on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said on Monday.

"I can confirm that this provocative step by the Estonian authorities won’t be left unanswered," he said.

Read also
Tallinn, Estonia

Estonian Foreign Ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats

"And, as you know, the principle of reciprocity exists in relations between states," the Russian senior diplomat said.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Friday that Estonia will expel Russian Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev. No reasons for such move were given.

In response to this move, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia was an unfriendly act, which would not be left unanswered.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry qualified this step as provocative and ungrounded and noted that it "will only further complicate bilateral relations, which have already been driven to a dead end by official Tallinn."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia condemns North Korea’s new missile test
2
French minister comments on Macron-Putin talks
3
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight — source
4
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on reciprocity basis
5
Russia to conduct inspection in Finland, receive information on Army North exercises
6
Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnership
7
Russia may increase spending on military bases abroad
TOP STORIES
Реклама