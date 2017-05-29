Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basis

Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 11:49
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Estonia on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said on Monday.
"I can confirm that this provocative step by the Estonian authorities won’t be left unanswered," he said.
"And, as you know, the principle of reciprocity exists in relations between states," the Russian senior diplomat said.
The Estonian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Friday that Estonia will expel Russian Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev. No reasons for such move were given.
In response to this move, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia was an unfriendly act, which would not be left unanswered.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry qualified this step as provocative and ungrounded and noted that it "will only further complicate bilateral relations, which have already been driven to a dead end by official Tallinn."