Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia unable to be West’s ally in fight against terrorism amid sanctions war — lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 27, 22:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Truly, a ‘blacklisted’ Russia cannot be the West’s partner," Frants Klintsevich said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. G7 leaders’ statement about their readiness to increase costs on Russia proves that they are not actually planning to fight against international terrorism since amid sanctions war Russia is unable to be the West’s ally. However, the war on terror is impossible without its participation, said Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy of the Russian parliament’s upper house defense and security committee.

Read also
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Hungarian top diplomat: EU must discuss anti-Russian sanctions

"Today, the G7 leaders, announcing their readiness to take further restrictive measures against Russia, in fact put their signatures (under the statement) that they are not going to battle international terrorism. Without Russia, the project is a total failure," the Russian lawmaker said quoted by his press service.

"Truly, a ‘blacklisted’ Russia cannot be the West’s partner," Klintsevich said. "If that’s the case, then we are capable of providing Russia’s security with our own means."

The G7 final declaration adopted at the summit in Italy’s Taormina says that the G7 were ready to take further restrictive measures against Russia given Moscow fails to implement its commitments in the Minsk accords related to resolving the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military in Syria to prevent militants’ withdrawal from Raqqa towards Palmyra
2
Russia working on advanced air defense system
3
Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'
4
Web users in Montenegro urge sanctions against US for incident with PM
5
Alien signal detected by Russian astrophysicists turns out to be terrestrial disturbance
6
Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soon
7
Moldova’s ruling pro-European coalition breaks up
TOP STORIES
Реклама