Russia unable to be West’s ally in fight against terrorism amid sanctions war — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. G7 leaders’ statement about their readiness to increase costs on Russia proves that they are not actually planning to fight against international terrorism since amid sanctions war Russia is unable to be the West’s ally. However, the war on terror is impossible without its participation, said Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy of the Russian parliament’s upper house defense and security committee.

"Today, the G7 leaders, announcing their readiness to take further restrictive measures against Russia, in fact put their signatures (under the statement) that they are not going to battle international terrorism. Without Russia, the project is a total failure," the Russian lawmaker said quoted by his press service.

"Truly, a ‘blacklisted’ Russia cannot be the West’s partner," Klintsevich said. "If that’s the case, then we are capable of providing Russia’s security with our own means."

The G7 final declaration adopted at the summit in Italy’s Taormina says that the G7 were ready to take further restrictive measures against Russia given Moscow fails to implement its commitments in the Minsk accords related to resolving the conflict in southeast Ukraine.