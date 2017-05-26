Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Damascus is to decide which countries will send observers to Syria — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 15:24 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. Groups of observers in Syria’s de-escalation zones will include military and police from different countries, and the decision on which countries will be invited must be taken in consultations with Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.

"These consultations, as to which precisely countries will be invited to send their military and police to ensure inspection and pass functions, will certainly be carried out first of all with the government of the Syrian Arab Republic," the minister said.

Read also

Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats
4
Russian oil and gas companies may use Ka-62 helicopter for Arctic projects
5
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisis
6
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
7
Trump’s limo too big to fit through Royal Palace gates in Brussels
TOP STORIES
Реклама