Damascus is to decide which countries will send observers to Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. Groups of observers in Syria’s de-escalation zones will include military and police from different countries, and the decision on which countries will be invited must be taken in consultations with Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.
"These consultations, as to which precisely countries will be invited to send their military and police to ensure inspection and pass functions, will certainly be carried out first of all with the government of the Syrian Arab Republic," the minister said.