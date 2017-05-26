Back to Main page
Russia’s stance on Ukraine is different from that of Europe, US — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "Russia’s stance is different from the point of view expressed by Mr. Tusk"

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on Ukraine is different from that of Europe and the United States, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As far as statements by Mr. (Donald) Tusk (chief of the European Council) are concerned, there do exist disagreements in the evaluation of the events in Ukraine and the current state of affairs concerning Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said. "Russia’s stance is different from the point of view expressed by Mr. Tusk."

After a meeting with US President Donald Trump Tusk said that Europe and the United States were taking close positions. The two parties are "on the same wavelength," he said.

