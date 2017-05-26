Russia’s stance on Ukraine is different from that of Europe, US — Kremlin

Russia looks for traces of extra-terrestrial life forms on ISS surfaceScience & Space May 26, 13:04
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on Ukraine is different from that of Europe and the United States, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As far as statements by Mr. (Donald) Tusk (chief of the European Council) are concerned, there do exist disagreements in the evaluation of the events in Ukraine and the current state of affairs concerning Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said. "Russia’s stance is different from the point of view expressed by Mr. Tusk."
After a meeting with US President Donald Trump Tusk said that Europe and the United States were taking close positions. The two parties are "on the same wavelength," he said.