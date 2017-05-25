Lavrov keeps close eye on situation with jailed Russian pilot in US

OPEC and non-OPEC countries to develop cooperation outside Vienna agreementBusiness & Economy May 25, 19:44
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has put the case of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, sentenced to a lengthy prison term in the US, under his personal supervision, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.
She said the Russian Foreign Ministry is seeking his return to Russia "using its entire arsenal of diplomatic means."
She said "practically in every full-scale meeting with the Americans," Russia discusses the pilot’s health and observance of his rights.
Zakharova expressed deep condolences to Yaroshenko’s family in connection with the death of his mother. "She was fighting for him (her son) so much and so long that frankly speaking we also question - where did she get the strength from... Evidently, that strength expired," she said.
"We will keep fighting for him," the spokeswoman pledged.
Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been transferred to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Undercover agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly revealed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.
Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.
Russia has repeatedly requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.