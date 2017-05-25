Back to Main page
Deputy prime minister says Russia capable of ensuring its security, protecting allies

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 17:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have always stood for our brothers and we will continue to do that, particularly at the present time," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia has all the necessary capabilities to ensure its security and protect its allies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dubbed "For Thy Friends", dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the 1877-1878 war for the liberation of Bulgaria, Rogozin said that "we have always stood for our brothers and we will continue to do that, particularly at the present time." "We have all the necessary capabilities to stand for ourselves and for others," he added.

Rogozin also said that both Russians and Bulgarians should always remember the events of that war, "to stop blackguards who try to destroy memorials and make the blood that soaked our common land dissolve in the filthy waters of propaganda."

