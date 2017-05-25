Deputy prime minister says Russia capable of ensuring its security, protecting allies

Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022Military & Defense May 25, 17:41
OPEC extends agreement on oil production cutBusiness & Economy May 25, 17:16
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in AntarcticaBusiness & Economy May 25, 17:15
Russian diplomat calls Kerry’s advice to learn Russian ‘strange’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 17:11
Russian State Duma committee upholds Nebenzya’s appointment as UN permanent representativeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:56
Putin calls talks with Chinese foreign minister important step ahead of Xi Jinping’s visitRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:43
Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:35
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:19
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 15:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia has all the necessary capabilities to ensure its security and protect its allies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.
While speaking at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dubbed "For Thy Friends", dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the 1877-1878 war for the liberation of Bulgaria, Rogozin said that "we have always stood for our brothers and we will continue to do that, particularly at the present time." "We have all the necessary capabilities to stand for ourselves and for others," he added.
Rogozin also said that both Russians and Bulgarians should always remember the events of that war, "to stop blackguards who try to destroy memorials and make the blood that soaked our common land dissolve in the filthy waters of propaganda."