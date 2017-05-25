Post-Soviet bloc identifies 80,000 web resources containing threats to its security

Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airlinerBusiness & Economy May 25, 13:27
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 13:23
NATO secretary general says 2011 bombardment of Libya aimed at protecting civiliansWorld May 25, 13:06
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stancePress Review May 25, 13:00
Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATOWorld May 25, 12:41
Russian rotocraft maker expects to sign deal with Defense Ministry on Mi-38 deliveriesMilitary & Defense May 25, 12:31
Death toll from fires in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region rises to threeWorld May 25, 12:18
Iran expects supplies from Russia within oil-for-food dealBusiness & Economy May 25, 12:16
NATO chief underlines importance of full implementation of Minsk agreementsWorld May 25, 12:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Some 80,000 web-based information resources posing a threat to the national security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been identified since 2009, Secretary General of the Post-Soviet security bloc Yuri Khachaturov told TASS on Thursday.
"Some 33,500 of them have been suspended or blocked. Following checks, more than 15,000 criminal cases have been initiated," Khachaturov stated. The effort was conducted as part of the Proxy operation aimed at ensuring security of electronic information networks.
Nearly 335 tonnes of drugs and more than 12,000 firearms have been seized since 2003 during the Kanal anti-drug operation carried out by CSTO member-states. Hundreds of thousands of potential crimes have been thwarted and more than 1,600 individuals, who had been on an international wanted list, have been taken into custody in the framework of the Nelegal operation since 2008.
"In 2016 alone, suspicious financial operations estimated at some $1.5 bln were detected and hundreds of channels of human trafficking were uncovered," Khachaturov pointed out. All operations involved task forces from law enforcement and security agencies of the CSTO member states.
Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.