Russian PM conveys condolences to families of Manchester attack victims

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Manchester Arena terrorist attack was "an inhuman act", Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Facebook. He called on the global community to unite in order to counter terrorism.

"This inhuman act claimed the lives of innocent children and adults in Manchester. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Russian prime minister wrote. "This terrorist attack has once again shown that the global community needs to unite in order to counter terrorism," Medvedev added.

An explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT) on Monday, right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. The blast claimed the lives of 22 people and left 58 wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Theresa May. According to the Kremlin press service, the Russian leader strongly condemned this "cynical and inhuman crime" and "confirmed readiness to boost bilateral counterterrorism cooperation with the British counterparts, as well as interaction on the international stage."