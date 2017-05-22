Back to Main page
Russia to present draft UN convention on cybercrime May 24

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 15:00 UTC+3 VIENNA

"Of late, the task of resisting crimes committed with the use of information and communication technologies acquired special importance," Russia's first deputy foreign minister said

VIENNA, May 19. /TASS/. Russia seeks wide international cooperation in resisting cybercrime and it is going to present its own draft UN convention on the issue, First Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said at the just-opened session of the UN commission on crime prevention and criminal justice in Vienna on Monday.

Read also

Russia suggests introducing global cyber security rules

"Of late, the task of resisting crimes committed with the use of information and communication technologies acquired special importance," he said. "Interaction in that sphere is hindered greatly as there is a lack of unified international legal approaches to its implementation."

Syromolotov urged support for a comprehensive probe into cybercrime issues by international experts.

"To make its contribution to joint efforts along these lines Russia plans to hold a presentation of what may become a future UN convention on cooperation in resistance to IT crime. Taking part in the event scheduled for May 24 will be a group of leading Russian specialists," he said.

Cyber security
