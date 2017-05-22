Russia to present draft UN convention on cybercrime May 24

McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
VIENNA, May 19. /TASS/. Russia seeks wide international cooperation in resisting cybercrime and it is going to present its own draft UN convention on the issue, First Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said at the just-opened session of the UN commission on crime prevention and criminal justice in Vienna on Monday.
"Of late, the task of resisting crimes committed with the use of information and communication technologies acquired special importance," he said. "Interaction in that sphere is hindered greatly as there is a lack of unified international legal approaches to its implementation."
Syromolotov urged support for a comprehensive probe into cybercrime issues by international experts.
"To make its contribution to joint efforts along these lines Russia plans to hold a presentation of what may become a future UN convention on cooperation in resistance to IT crime. Taking part in the event scheduled for May 24 will be a group of leading Russian specialists," he said.