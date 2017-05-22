Russian security official says protection of cyber security is government’s responsibility

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Responsibility for security in cyber space must rest with the state, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Oleg Khramov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"Where does a person seek protection when something bad happens? He or she appeals to the state where he or she is living, whose leaders he or she elects in a constitutional procedure and whose representatives he or she expects to protect his or her interests. It means that the state must address these issues," he said, adding that people would not trust their government if it fails to punish cyber criminals.

According to Khramov, more than 50 million cyber attacks were staged on Russia’s information resources in 2016 alone, or thrice as many as in the previous year. Notably, in his words, more than 60% originated from other countries.