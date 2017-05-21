Russia registers 12 ceasefire breaches in Syria over 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian observers have registered 12 ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Damascus, Hama and Daraa, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported in its bulletin on Sunday.

"Within the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (2), Hama (9), and Daraa (1)," the bulletin says.

"The Turkish party has registered 6 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (5), Aleppo (1)," according to the statement.

Within the last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of Opposing Sides has held 8 humanitarian actions in the Syrian Arab Republic, the bulletin said.

Six humanitarian actions have been held in the Aleppo province where civilians have received 1.7 tonnes of nutrition. In the Latakia province, civilians have received 2 tonnes of bedding items and food products while 1.3 tonnes of food products have been delivered in the al-Quneitra province. The total weight of humanitarian cargoes delivered equals 5 tonnes, the statement said.

During the May 4 meeting in the Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria.

De-escalation zones have been established in four areas, including the Idlib province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces north of the city of Homs, eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra provinces in southern Syria.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria. Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed that the signing of the memorandum did not mean that the fight against the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups would end.

The memorandum will remain in effect for six months and could be automatically extended for another six months.