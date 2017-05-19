Putin appoints Russia’s new representative to European Court of Human Rights

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Galperin as Russia’s authorized representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The president’s order was published on the official legal support web portal today.

The order comes into force on the day it is signed. From September 28, 2015, until today, Galperin held the position of the Russian Deputy Justice Minister.

Mikhail Galperin is a current 2nd class state councilor-on-law and is a recipient of the Presidential Certificate of Merit.

From August 8, 2008, to March 29, 2017, Georgy Matyushkin occupied the position of the Russian authorized representative in the ECHR.