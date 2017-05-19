Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin appoints Russia’s new representative to European Court of Human Rights

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 17:32 UTC+3

From September 28, 2015, until today, Mikhail Galperin held the position of the Russian Deputy Justice Minister

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian traffic police chief Viktor Nilov

Putin sacks Russian traffic police chief, envoy to ECHR

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Galperin as Russia’s authorized representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The president’s order was published on the official legal support web portal today.

The order comes into force on the day it is signed. From September 28, 2015, until today, Galperin held the position of the Russian Deputy Justice Minister.

Mikhail Galperin is a current 2nd class state councilor-on-law and is a recipient of the Presidential Certificate of Merit.

From August 8, 2008, to March 29, 2017, Georgy Matyushkin occupied the position of the Russian authorized representative in the ECHR.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
European Court of Human Rights
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
2
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert states
3
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in France
4
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
5
Putin appoints Russia’s new representative to European Court of Human Rights
6
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
7
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
TOP STORIES
Реклама