Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians who joined terrorists in Middle East not welcomed back — security chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 7:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 151 Russians were convicted in Russia last year for siding with terrorists to engage in military actions

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian citizens, who joined terrorist groups in the Middle East are not welcome in their homeland as they had become the country’s enemies, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said.

"We wish they never return to the territory of Russia, because they are our principal enemies. It is hardly possible that that they may be put back on the right track, but, possibly we should engage in such efforts as well," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

A total of 151 Russians were convicted in Russia last year for siding with terrorists to engage in military actions. "I do not rule out that this figure will increase," he said.

Patrushev earlier said that about 4,000 people of Russian origin have become members of terrorist groups involved in hostilities in the Middle East.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
2
Russian Space Forces track launches of over 280 satellites in six months
3
Russia’s ‘Red Machine’ past Czechs 3-0 to 2017 IIHF World Championship’s semis
4
Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfounded
5
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
6
Russia to face Canada in ice hockey world semifinals
7
Western media hushing up fact of nerve gasses use by militants in Syria — Russian official
TOP STORIES
Реклама