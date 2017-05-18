Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin mum on Mueller’s appointment in light of upcoming Putin-Trump meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 18, 15:21 UTC+3 SOCHI

Kremlin spokesman stressed that Mueller’s appointment to oversee probe into Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential election "concerns the United States’ domestic processes"

Share
1 pages in this article
Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

SOCHI, May 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to make assumptions concerning the way former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s appointment to oversee probe into Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential election could affect the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"We don’t know (if it could affect the preparations for the meeting), as we can’t speak for our US counterparts," Peskov said. "This concerns the United States’ domestic processes, there is nothing to comment on," he added.

Read also
FBI director James Comey

Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 presidential election, as well as alleged ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Many Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress welcomed this decision.

Allegations concerning some hackers acting on instructions from Russia have been swirling in the US media over the past months. In July 2016, WikiLeaks published hacked emails relevant to the US presidential election that had been allegedly stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and major US media outlets claim that some Russian hackers were involved in the leaks.

However, Russia’s authorities have been repeatedly rejecting these allegations.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier in the week, that the Kremlin expected a meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on Mueller’s appointment in light of upcoming Putin-Trump meeting
2
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
3
Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach Trump
4
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
5
Poland’s oil company wants European Commission to fine Gazprom
6
Russian scientists come up with superior hydrogen storage material
7
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама