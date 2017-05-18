Kremlin mum on Mueller’s appointment in light of upcoming Putin-Trump meeting

Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forcesMilitary & Defense May 18, 15:55
SOCHI, May 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to make assumptions concerning the way former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s appointment to oversee probe into Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential election could affect the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
"We don’t know (if it could affect the preparations for the meeting), as we can’t speak for our US counterparts," Peskov said. "This concerns the United States’ domestic processes, there is nothing to comment on," he added.
On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 presidential election, as well as alleged ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
Many Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress welcomed this decision.
Allegations concerning some hackers acting on instructions from Russia have been swirling in the US media over the past months. In July 2016, WikiLeaks published hacked emails relevant to the US presidential election that had been allegedly stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and major US media outlets claim that some Russian hackers were involved in the leaks.
However, Russia’s authorities have been repeatedly rejecting these allegations.
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier in the week, that the Kremlin expected a meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.