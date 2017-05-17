New sanctions against North Korea not to affect work of Russian ports — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. New US sanctions against North Korea will not affect the operation of Russian ports, Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS after the US House of Representatives approved legislation to tighten sanctions against North Korea.

"We have said many times that we consider unilateral US sanctions to be unacceptable. However, the new US law, even if it is adopted, will not affect the work of Russian ports. Misperception probably arose from distortions in the translation," the ministry said.