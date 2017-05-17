Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian senator blasts Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon as celebrating bigotry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 11:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A senator believes Ukraine’s ban on the St. George ribbon, a symbol of the 1945 victory in WWII, points to a crisis in values plaguing the Kiev regime

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ban on the St. George ribbon, a symbol of the 1945 victory in WWII, amounts to blasphemy and bigotry, and points to a crisis in values plaguing the Kiev regime, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Constitutional Law and State Building Andrey Klishas told reporters.

According to him, the decision to ban the St. George ribbon, made by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on Tuesday, as well as other restrictions, will only spark a social crisis. "By banning the St. George ribbon, cultivating a culture of hate against Russia and denying their own history, they are openly celebrating bigotry," Klishas’ press service quoted him as saying.

The Russian senator also said that the hatred against everything Russian, encouraged by the Ukrainian authorities in order to solve domestic problems, was approaching its peak. "The use of force, lies and doubletalk to change society’s values can only lead to the state’s destruction. Attempts to present a symbol of the great victory as "a symbol of the enemy made up by Soviet propaganda," as Verkhovna Rada member Dmitry Linko said, are nothing more than an insult to society," Klishas added.

In the senator’s opinion, such laws and statements indicate that the Ukrainian ruling class has inherited its ideas from those who were convicted for war crimes at Nuremberg 70 years ago.

"A torchlight procession was held in Kiev to mark the birthday of Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian "special battalions" use symbols reminiscent of those employed by the Nazi SS, participants in marches held ahead of the Victory Day carried portraits of Roman Shukhevich and Stepan Bandera, while arrests were carried out during the Immortal Regiment march in Kiev and veterans of the Great Patriotic War were bullied. All this highlights a deep crisis in values that the state has been facing," the Russian senator concluded.

