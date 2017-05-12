Kremlin says no comment on Trump’s call to ‘make peace’

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on a tweet of US President Donald Trump calling to "make peace" accompanied by photos of his meetings with top Russian and Ukrainian diplomats.

"I will leave this without an answer," Peskov told reporters.

In his tweet, Trump wrote on Thursday: "Yesterday, on the same day-I had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the FM of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin. #LetsMakePeace!".