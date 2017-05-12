Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia reaffirms commitment to solve all problems through talks — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 3:50 UTC+3 FAIRBANKS

Russian Foreign Minister stated that the problems should be resolved in full compliance with the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea

Share
1 pages in this article

FAIRBANKS /United States/, May 12. /TASS/. Russia has reiterated its commitment to solve all problems through political negotiations at a meeting of the Arctic Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to solve all problems that can emerge in the Arctic region through political negotiations, in full compliance with the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea. It contains all the necessary provisions that should be applied when tackling any issues in the Arctic region," the minister emphasized. "Of course, we do not see any issues here whose solution would require the use of force, and our partners agree with that."

"The session, which is held every other year, was dedicated this time to discussing several draft documents," Lavrov went on to say. "In particular, we approved the declaration of the ministers of all eight Arctic countries, which reaffirms our commitment to the peaceful development of the Arctic, mutually beneficial cooperation with an emphasis on environmental activities. It also emphasizes the importance of joint steps to adapt to climate change."

Fairbanks, Alaska, hosted a meeting that brought together the top diplomats of the Arctic Council member-countries (Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden as well as representatives of the indigenous peoples of the North).

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 to coordinate the activities of the countries in the region in matters of sustainable development of the Arctic. It does not address military issues or security issues in the region. The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental high-level forum that facilitates cooperation in this region, particularly in environmental protection.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic Arctic today Foreign policy
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian and Israeli defense ministers discuss military cooperation
2
Russian troops to receive advanced artillery reconnaissance systems
3
TASS photographer calls on US journalists to preserve dignity
4
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
5
Fossils of extinct hybrid between aurochs and steppe bison found in Urals caves
6
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
7
Russia to welcome any US contribution to setting up de-escalation zones in Syria — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама