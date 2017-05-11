Back to Main page
Lavrov brings Putin’s message to Washington

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 13:46 UTC+3 SOCHI
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up

SOCHI, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has brought to Washington a message from President Vladimir Putin for US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Thursday without elaborating.

"Certainly," Dmitry Peskov said in reply to the query about a message. The spokesman said "contacts of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were maintained further to a recent telephone conversation of the two presidents".

He declined to answer the question from journalists who asked whether reports of POLITICO that President Trump received Lavrov after Putin’s personal request in the telephone conversation were true. "As I have already said, the contacts were maintained further to a conversation of the two presidents," he marked.

