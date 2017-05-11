Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat sees EU’s visa cancellation as 'smoke-and-mirrors' gimmick for Kiev

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 13:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On May 11, the EU Council decided to liberalize visa rules for Ukrainian citizens

Share
1 pages in this article
© Arkhip Vereschagin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov has likened the EU Council’s visa liberalization decision for Ukraine to a 'smoke-and-mirrors' gimmick.

Read also

EU Council eases visa rules for Ukraine — source

"The so-called visa-free procedure in relations with Ukraine is a smoke-and-mirrors gimmick in a sense. It does ease the previous state of affairs, but only a little bit," Meshkov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the discussion club Valdai.

He recalled that the EU’s entry requirements remained basically the same - only for three months during a six-month period. Meshkov also recalled that the measure had nothing to do with obtaining a work permit.

In this particular case, he said, there is no difference between travelers with visas or without them. "By and large those of our fellow citizens who have obtained five-year Schengen visas will enjoy the same opportunities as Ukrainians without visas," Meshkov said.

Read also

Ambassadors of EU member states approve visa waiver for Ukraine — source

European Parliament approves Ukraine visa waiver

Putin supports visa-free travel to EU for Ukrainians

Russian diplomat says EU decision on visa-free travel with Ukraine 'of provisional nature'

European Parliament committee approves plan of visa abandonment for Ukraine

Ukraine’s top diplomat reiterates hope EU finally drops visas for Ukrainians

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
2
Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018
3
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
4
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
5
Kremlin: Possible change of Russian envoy to US not linked to FBI chief dismissal
6
Press review: Moscow mulls tit-for-tat action and Italian party vows to lift sanctions
7
India and Russia to boost cooperation in nuclear energy and space
TOP STORIES
Реклама