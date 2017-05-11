Russia’s envoy to China sees situation on Korean peninsula ‘recently improved’

Diplomat sees EU’s visa cancellation as 'smoke-and-mirrors' gimmick for KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 11, 13:02
Press review: Moscow mulls tit-for-tat action and Italian party vows to lift sanctionsPress Review May 11, 13:00
Ukraine’s border guards refuse entry to Russian fans heading to Kiev for EurovisionWorld May 11, 12:45
EU Council eases visa rules for Ukraine — sourceBusiness & Economy May 11, 12:37
Three suspects charged in St. Petersburg metro blast criminal probeWorld May 11, 12:33
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to USRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 11, 11:47
Russian blogger gets 3.5-year suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in churchSociety & Culture May 11, 11:21
Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018Military & Defense May 11, 10:48
Blogger who played Pokemon Go in Russian church found guilty on all countsSociety & Culture May 11, 10:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula has recently "improved", Russia’s Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told TASS reporters today.
"We all see that the situation on the Korean Peninsula has recently improved, as compared to that in April. At least, there have been no accidents during the last few weeks," Russia’s chief envoy to China said.
"The South Korean presidential election has just ended, with a new political leader coming to power. Earlier, during the election campaign, he spoke out in favor of improving relations with North Korea and renewing the six-party talks. China and Russia share this position: we are for returning to the six-party talks on the Korean nuclear problem," Andrei Denisov added.
The positions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula held by Moscow and Beijing are "very similar," he went on.
"Firstly, our Chinese partners have a similar, and practically identical position as Russia’s towards the nuclear problem in North Korea and the general situation on the Korean Peninsula, as we both realize that we can tackle this problem and clinch agreements only through politics and diplomacy," the ambassador explained.
"Secondly, security in this part of Northeast Asia is complex, as both North Korea’s nuclear-missile program and the military presence of other countries, particularly the US, pose a threat to the area. Large-scale military exercises are becoming more and more intimidating, inducing North Korea and other countries to take measures to support their national security," Ambassador Denisov stated.
"We should approach this problem as a whole rather than use a black-and-white approach that some political analysts do. The situation is much graver. Will our leaders discuss the situation in North Korea? Possibly yes, I don’t know for sure," he concluded.