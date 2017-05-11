Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s envoy to China sees situation on Korean peninsula ‘recently improved’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 11:58 UTC+3 BEIJING

A diplomat says Russia and China hold similar stances on North Korea's nuclear issue

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula has recently "improved", Russia’s Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told TASS reporters today.

"We all see that the situation on the Korean Peninsula has recently improved, as compared to that in April. At least, there have been no accidents during the last few weeks," Russia’s chief envoy to China said.

Read also

Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May

"The South Korean presidential election has just ended, with a new political leader coming to power. Earlier, during the election campaign, he spoke out in favor of improving relations with North Korea and renewing the six-party talks. China and Russia share this position: we are for returning to the six-party talks on the Korean nuclear problem," Andrei Denisov added.

North Korean issue

The positions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula held by Moscow and Beijing are "very similar," he went on. 

"Firstly, our Chinese partners have a similar, and practically identical position as Russia’s towards the nuclear problem in North Korea and the general situation on the Korean Peninsula, as we both realize that we can tackle this problem and clinch agreements only through politics and diplomacy," the ambassador explained.

"Secondly, security in this part of Northeast Asia is complex, as both North Korea’s nuclear-missile program and the military presence of other countries, particularly the US, pose a threat to the area. Large-scale military exercises are becoming more and more intimidating, inducing North Korea and other countries to take measures to support their national security," Ambassador Denisov stated.

"We should approach this problem as a whole rather than use a black-and-white approach that some political analysts do. The situation is much graver. Will our leaders discuss the situation in North Korea? Possibly yes, I don’t know for sure," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
2
Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018
3
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
4
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
5
Kremlin: Possible change of Russian envoy to US not linked to FBI chief dismissal
6
Press review: Moscow mulls tit-for-tat action and Italian party vows to lift sanctions
7
India and Russia to boost cooperation in nuclear energy and space
TOP STORIES
Реклама