Diplomat confirms Russia’s readiness to facilitate political process in Libya

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate the political process in Libya, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Ahmed Maiteeq, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in Libya focusing on efforts to ensure the country’s unity and territorial integrity in light of agreements reached at the meeting between Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj and Commander of the Libyan national army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which took place in Abu Dhabi on May 2," the statement reads.

"Russia confirmed strong support for the inclusive intra-Libyan talks as well as readiness to facilitate the political process through maintaining contacts with various Libyan political forces," the statement adds.

Bogdanov once again thanked the Libyan authorities for their assistance in liberating Russian sailors detained in the country in March.

On March 2, in Abu Dhabi, al-Sarraj and Haftar agreed to create nationwide administrative bodies and law enforcement agencies. In order to finalize the agreements, working groups are planned to be established. Six months after the documents drawn up by the groups are signed, presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
