Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov dubs scandal around Russia’s alleged meddling with US elections as 'bacchanalia'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 20:11 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. The scandal around Russia’s alleged meddling with the US presidential election can be dubbed as "bacchanalia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the news conference after his talks with US President Donald Trump and State Secretary Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

"We are monitoring what is going on here concerning Russia and its alleged ‘decisive role’ in your domestic policy. We have been discussing specific issues but never touched upon this bacchanalia," Lavrov said.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat surprized by US reporter's question about ex-FBI director

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
2
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match
3
Putin and Trump to meet in Hamburg in July
4
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
5
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
6
Russia's top diplomat surprized by US reporter's question about ex-FBI director
7
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
TOP STORIES
Реклама