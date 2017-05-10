Lavrov dubs scandal around Russia’s alleged meddling with US elections as 'bacchanalia'

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. The scandal around Russia’s alleged meddling with the US presidential election can be dubbed as "bacchanalia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the news conference after his talks with US President Donald Trump and State Secretary Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

"We are monitoring what is going on here concerning Russia and its alleged ‘decisive role’ in your domestic policy. We have been discussing specific issues but never touched upon this bacchanalia," Lavrov said.