Trump and Lavrov meet in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has begun in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Trump is receiving Lavrov in the White House, with the talks being held behind closed doors.

As Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media earlier, Trump and Lavrov were to discuss bilateral cooperation in the struggle against terrorism as well as the topics Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon in their recent telephone conversation.

Peskov remained mum on whether the Lavrov-Trump meeting was part of preparations for a meeting between the Russian and US leaders.

"This meeting builds up from the telephone conversation between the two presidents. There are no specific agreements regarding a future Putin-Trump meeting for now. There is nothing but tentative estimates," Peskov said.

Lavrov is in the United States on a three-day working visit. Earlier on Wednesday he held two hours of talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.