Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump and Lavrov meet in Washington

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 17:59 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Trump and Lavrov are expected to discuss anti-terrorism fight

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has begun in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Read also

Lavrov and Trump to discuss anti-terrorism cooperation

Trump is receiving Lavrov in the White House, with the talks being held behind closed doors.

As Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media earlier, Trump and Lavrov were to discuss bilateral cooperation in the struggle against terrorism as well as the topics Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon in their recent telephone conversation.

Peskov remained mum on whether the Lavrov-Trump meeting was part of preparations for a meeting between the Russian and US leaders.

"This meeting builds up from the telephone conversation between the two presidents. There are no specific agreements regarding a future Putin-Trump meeting for now. There is nothing but tentative estimates," Peskov said.

Lavrov is in the United States on a three-day working visit. Earlier on Wednesday he held two hours of talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
2
Russia’s top diplomat to visit Washington for talks with US Secretary of State
3
Trump and Lavrov meet in Washington
4
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
5
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
6
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
7
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама