Lavrov says Russian-US summit needed for concrete results, not for sensation

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. A summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald is needed for achieving concrete results, not for producing external effects or sensations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Mir television channel.

"You see, we need the summits and the Americans need it, too, not for an external effect of some kind or just to be able to say, well, here’s a sensation; we spoke about it for so long and finally here we are," he said. "Our American counterparts and we ourselves feel confident that when the leaders meet, this is important not only for handshaking and for heeding who thinks what about relations with each other and international problems."

"Russia and the US wield such a strong influence on international stability and security that others will certainly await clear-cut results from this meeting," he said. "To give assurances that this is so, a meeting of this kind should be prepared thoroughly and that’s what we’re doing right now."

The Kremlin press service said earlier Putin and Trump discussed the prospects for coordination of actions between Russia and the US in the struggle with terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis and the deteriorating situation around North Korea, and spoke about a possible personal meeting in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20.