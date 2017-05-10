Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says Russian-US summit needed for concrete results, not for sensation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 9:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Russia and the US wield such a strong influence on international stability and security that others will certainly await clear-cut results from this meeting," Russia's top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. A summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald is needed for achieving concrete results, not for producing external effects or sensations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Mir television channel.

"You see, we need the summits and the Americans need it, too, not for an external effect of some kind or just to be able to say, well, here’s a sensation; we spoke about it for so long and finally here we are," he said. "Our American counterparts and we ourselves feel confident that when the leaders meet, this is important not only for handshaking and for heeding who thinks what about relations with each other and international problems."

Read also
US President Donald Trump

Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington

"Russia and the US wield such a strong influence on international stability and security that others will certainly await clear-cut results from this meeting," he said. "To give assurances that this is so, a meeting of this kind should be prepared thoroughly and that’s what we’re doing right now."

The Kremlin press service said earlier Putin and Trump discussed the prospects for coordination of actions between Russia and the US in the struggle with terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis and the deteriorating situation around North Korea, and spoke about a possible personal meeting in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin congratulates new South Korean president
2
Putin, Abbas to meet in Sochi to discuss Mideast settlement
3
Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march
4
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump phone talks ‘devoid of anything artificial’
5
Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington
6
Russian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
7
Lavrov says Russian-US summit needed for concrete results, not for sensation
TOP STORIES
Реклама