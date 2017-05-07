Tendency towards dropping politicized approaches to Russia on rise in Europe — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A tendency towards renunciation of politicized and ideology-ridden approaches towards Russia is gaining momentum in the EU, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Mir television channel.

He said the situation "where some of our European and Western partners try to put politics, politicizes, and ideologically motivated approaches above the fundamental economic interests of their countries and their citizens."

"As far as I can see a tendency towards dropping this abnormality is gaining momentum," Lavrov said.

Still he stated the perseverance of an aggressive minority that speaks out against normalization of relations with Russia.

"While the principle of solidarity should, in theory, presuppose a search for consensus and compromise between extreme positions, the positions taken by some parties oppose any normalization with Russia," Lavrov said. "But still those who call for a pullback from this impasse of sanctions already now are there, too."

"I’d like to say once again, though, we are not making fuss about it because we don’t want to interfere in internal discussions but we see how they’re unfolding in the EU," he said.