Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tendency towards dropping politicized approaches to Russia on rise in Europe — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 07, 12:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Minister also added that an aggressive minority that speaks out against normalization of relations with Russia remains in the EU

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A tendency towards renunciation of politicized and ideology-ridden approaches towards Russia is gaining momentum in the EU, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Mir television channel.

Read also
Anti-terrorist drills in Rostov region

Russia not planning to curtail security cooperation with Europe — General Staff

He said the situation "where some of our European and Western partners try to put politics, politicizes, and ideologically motivated approaches above the fundamental economic interests of their countries and their citizens."

"As far as I can see a tendency towards dropping this abnormality is gaining momentum," Lavrov said.

Still he stated the perseverance of an aggressive minority that speaks out against normalization of relations with Russia.

"While the principle of solidarity should, in theory, presuppose a search for consensus and compromise between extreme positions, the positions taken by some parties oppose any normalization with Russia," Lavrov said. "But still those who call for a pullback from this impasse of sanctions already now are there, too."

"I’d like to say once again, though, we are not making fuss about it because we don’t want to interfere in internal discussions but we see how they’re unfolding in the EU," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017
2
Russia satisfied with OPCW conclusions sulphur mustard gas used in Syria by terrorists
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation center
5
Russia’s Defense ministry denies fighting of Syrian government and opposition units
6
Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in May
7
Police detain 64 football fans after Russia Cup final in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Реклама