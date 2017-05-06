Humanitarian aid distributed among 1,350 civilians in Syria Fri - reconciliation center

Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s planeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 21:52
Russia snatches 2-1 shoot-out win over Sweden at 2017 IIHF World Championship’s openerSport May 05, 20:00
Everything you need to know about French presidential candidates’ electoral programsWorld May 05, 19:49
Russian, German top diplomats agree to continue Normandy-format effortsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 19:22
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metroSociety & Culture May 05, 19:14
Full house expected at Russia-Sweden opener at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 05, 17:09
Defense Ministry: Russian air force not used in Syria since May 1Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 17:01
Serbia’s leader congratulates Russians on Victory DayWorld May 05, 16:44
North Korea accuses US, South Korea of hatching terror plot to assassinate Kim Jong UnWorld May 05, 16:35
MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian military’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria handed out humanitarian aid at seven sites to 1,350 civilians on Friday.
"Over the past day the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties handed out relief supplies at seven sites in Aleppo and Daraa provinces. A total of 4.2 tonnes of foods was distributed among 1,350 civilians," the center said.
Also, Russian planes delivered 21 tonnes of UN relief aid to the area of the city of Deir ez-Zor, besieged by the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).