Humanitarian aid distributed among 1,350 civilians in Syria Fri - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian military’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria handed out humanitarian aid at seven sites to 1,350 civilians on Friday.

"Over the past day the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties handed out relief supplies at seven sites in Aleppo and Daraa provinces. A total of 4.2 tonnes of foods was distributed among 1,350 civilians," the center said.

Also, Russian planes delivered 21 tonnes of UN relief aid to the area of the city of Deir ez-Zor, besieged by the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).