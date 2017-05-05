Russian, Kyrgyz presidents point to positive results of Astana meeting on Syria

Russian researchers study how Arctic indigenous children adapt to urban lifeSociety & Culture May 05, 13:50
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev in a telephone conversation have pointed to the positive results of the Astana meeting on Syria, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"While exchanging views on global issues, the parties emphasized the positive results of the international meeting on Syria which took place in Astana on May 3-4," the statement reads.
Putin also offered Atambayev congratulations on the Kyrgyzstan’s Constitution Day. The two leaders discussed pressing issues concerning bilateral cooperation.
The conversation was initiated by Russia.