Russian, Kyrgyz presidents point to positive results of Astana meeting on Syria

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev in a telephone conversation have pointed to the positive results of the Astana meeting on Syria, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"While exchanging views on global issues, the parties emphasized the positive results of the international meeting on Syria which took place in Astana on May 3-4," the statement reads.

Putin also offered Atambayev congratulations on the Kyrgyzstan’s Constitution Day. The two leaders discussed pressing issues concerning bilateral cooperation.

The conversation was initiated by Russia.