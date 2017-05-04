Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ussian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 14:57 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says the energy blockade of Crimea, organized by Ukrainian extremists with the tacit approval from the authorities in Kiev, was an act of terrorism

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. The energy blockade of Crimea, organized by Ukrainian extremists with the tacit approval from the authorities in Kiev, was an act of terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Russian MP says Kiev pours money down the drain on dam to cut Crimea’s water off

The diplomat said that "the energy blockade of Crimea, which was organized with the tacit approval from the Ukrainian authorities by the banned in Russia extremist organizations ‘Right Sector’ and the so-called ‘Mejlis of the Crimean-Tatar People’ by means of direct terrorist acts, i.e. by blowing up pylons of power transmission lines," was considered by Russia as terrorism for a reason.

"I want to tell of all those, who does not know, that the fundamental international legal documents signed by European countries, particularly by the member states of the European Union, stipulate that the deliberate infliction of damage on the civil infrastructure is classified as an act of terrorism," Zakharova said adding that "there was no international reaction at all even with a hint of disapproval."

Gallery
10 photo

Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria
2
Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeks
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
4
Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’
5
Russia restrains money transfers to Ukraine
6
Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory
7
ussian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
TOP STORIES
Реклама