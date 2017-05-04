ussian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'

SEVASTOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. The energy blockade of Crimea, organized by Ukrainian extremists with the tacit approval from the authorities in Kiev, was an act of terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The diplomat said that "the energy blockade of Crimea, which was organized with the tacit approval from the Ukrainian authorities by the banned in Russia extremist organizations ‘Right Sector’ and the so-called ‘Mejlis of the Crimean-Tatar People’ by means of direct terrorist acts, i.e. by blowing up pylons of power transmission lines," was considered by Russia as terrorism for a reason.

"I want to tell of all those, who does not know, that the fundamental international legal documents signed by European countries, particularly by the member states of the European Union, stipulate that the deliberate infliction of damage on the civil infrastructure is classified as an act of terrorism," Zakharova said adding that "there was no international reaction at all even with a hint of disapproval."