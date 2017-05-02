Kremlin confirms Putin plans to meet with Italian PM on May 17

SOCHI, May 2. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that among President Vladimir Putin’s plans is a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on May 17 in Sochi which was earlier announced by the press service of the Italian government.

"Yes, such a meeting is scheduled," he told TASS on Tuesday.

The Italian government’s press service said earlier that Gentinoli planned to visit Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on May 17 to meet with President Putin.