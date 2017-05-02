Back to Main page
Kremlin confirms Putin plans to meet with Italian PM on May 17

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 02, 18:17 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Italian government’s press service said earlier that Paolo Gentinoli planned to visit Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on May 17 to meet with President Putin

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

© EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Read also

Italian MP says anti-Russian sanctions yield no benefits for Europe

SOCHI, May 2. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that among President Vladimir Putin’s plans is a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on May 17 in Sochi which was earlier announced by the press service of the Italian government.

"Yes, such a meeting is scheduled," he told TASS on Tuesday.

The Italian government’s press service said earlier that Gentinoli planned to visit Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on May 17 to meet with President Putin.

Foreign policy
TOP STORIES
Реклама