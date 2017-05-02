Back to Main page
Moscow calls on Kiev to assess UN Court's decision on provisional measures against Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 02, 14:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ukraine filed a lawsuit to the UN International Court on January 16, claiming that Russia was in breach of the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism Financing

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian officials, who welcome the decision taken by the United Nations International Court of Justice on Kiev’s call to impose provisional measures against Russia, should thoroughly assess the document issued by the Court, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

UN Court partially grants Ukraine’s demand on provisional measures against Russia

"We have seen numerous comments that Ukrainian officials, experts and journalists made on the ruling that the International Court of Justice made on April 19, concerning Ukraine’s lawsuit claiming that Russia had violated the Terrorist Financing Convention as well as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," the statement reads. "These statements say that the UN Court’s ruling indicates a success and "a clear victory" for Kiev because, according to Ukraine, the ruling allegedly stipulates that Russia "should put an end to the oppression of the Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians living in Crimea" as well as cancel the decision to close down the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People organization," the statement reads.

Impossible accusations

In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that that the International Court of Justice had not upheld Ukraine’s accusations saying that Russia had violated the Terrorist Financing Convention. "Despite its long preparations, Ukraine failed to provide any solid evidence," the ministry added.

"As for the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the UN Court upheld neither any of the measures suggested by Kiev nor its allegation that Russia was "pursuing a policy of eliminating the cultural identity of the Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians living in Crimea."

UN International Court

Moscow says UN International Court has no competence over Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia

"The UN Court occupied a principal position and refused to uphold Ukraine’s allegations on the "aggression" and "occupation" concerning the Crimea issue, as well as a number of accusations particularly related to the alleged abduction, detention and murder of people based on their ethnic identity, as well as the persecution of journalists, ban on rallies organized by the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities, and lack of possibility to receive education in the Crimean Tatar language," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"All in all, it seems that Ukrainian officials just cannot stop themselves from making statements prepared before the UN Court announced its decision, while they are unwilling to turn to the actual ruling," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed. "We call on them to find the time to thoroughly assess the Court’s decision."

