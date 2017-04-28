Back to Main page
Russian, Syria diplomats discuss Turkey’s strike at Kurds, Israel’s air attack

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 28, 20:37 UTC+3

The meeting was initiated by the Syrian side

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The situation in Syria following Turkey’s strikes at the Kurds and Israel’s air attack near Damascus’ airport was in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on the development of the situation in and around Syria, including with account of the recent flagrant violations of Syria’s sovereignty, i.e. Turkey’s strikes at Kurdish self-defense groups in Northern Syria on April 25 and the Israeli air force’s attack near the Damascus international airport on April 27," the ministry said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow "condemns acts of aggression against sovereign Syria, a United Nations member states, as inadmissible and running counter to the principles of international law."

"Special attention was focused on preparations for the fourth international meeting on Syria in Astana scheduled for May 3-4," the ministry said.

The meeting was initiated by the Syrian side.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
