Russia urges US, South Korea to revise decision on THAAD anti-missile system deployment

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is urging the United States and South Korea to revise a decision on deploying the THAAD anti-missile system, which is an "additional destabilizing factor in the region," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said at a UN Security Council session on Friday.
As the Russian diplomat said, Moscow has warned more than once that the decision on the deployment of the THAAD system made "in line with the vicious logic of creating a global missile shield" undermines "the existing military balance in the region, threatening the security of adjacent states."
"It is not only we who perceived this step very negatively. We are once again urging both the United States and the Republic of Korea to re-consider its expediency and other regional states not to yield to the temptation of joining such destabilizing efforts," the deputy foreign minister said.