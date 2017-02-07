Back to Main page
THAAD in South Korea poses direct threat to Russian security, ambassador says

February 07, 14:20 UTC+3
Russia’s ambassador to Seoul believes "the deployment of THAAD batteries in South Korea goes beyond the bounds of tasks of deterring a ‘North Korean’ threat - real or imaginary"
© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in South Korea continues Washington’s policy of creating a missile defense segment in Northeast Asia and thereby poses a threat to Russia, Russia’s ambassador to Seoul, Aleksandr Timonin, told TASS in an interview.

"The decision to deploy US THAAD missile systems in South Korean territory remains Russia’s major concern," he said. "We are being told these US missile systems are purely defensive and meant for warding off missile threats coming from North Korea."

Timonin said Russia had a wider vision of this issue.

Russian Defense Ministry: THAAD deployment not only about deterring 'North Korean threat'

"We regard this as further efforts by Washington to create a new regional segment of the United States’ global missile defense in Northeast Asia near the Russian border," he said. "This is a direct threat to the security of our country, because the main aim of the US global missile defense is to minimize the effectiveness of Russia’s missile potential."

Timonin said the Republic of Korea as a sovereign state was free to decide how to go about the business of ensuring its national security.

"Nevertheless, we believe that the deployment of THAAD batteries in South Korea obviously goes beyond the bounds of tasks of deterring a ‘North Korean’ threat - real or imaginary," he said. "This step may upset the strategic balance and harm our systematic efforts for enhancing relations of mutual trust, partnership and cooperation in the region of Northeast Asia."

Timonin recalled that Russia urged "collective search for a new, constructive strategy of exit from the critical situation in the Korean Peninsula and insisted on a peace and diplomatic settlement of the peninsula’s nuclear problem."

