Putin, Erdogan to discuss fight against terrorism, Syrian settlement in Sochi

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss the joint fight against terrorism and the settlement of the situation in Syria at a meeting in Sochi on May 3, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"It is planned to discuss some pressing regional and international issues, above all, the ones related to the joint struggle against terrorism and the settlement of the Syrian crisis," the press service said.

The Turkish leader will pay a visit to Russia at Putin’s invitation. The Kremlin added that during the upcoming talks "the two leaders will exchange views on the entire array of the Russian-Turkish relations, including in the context of the agreements reached at the 6th meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council held in Moscow on March 10."