Putin may meet with France’s new president at G20 summit in July

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first meeting with France’s new president, to be elected next month, may take place at the G20 summit in Germany in July, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Of course, it is possible (Putin’s meeting with a new French president at the summit). He will be there," Peskov told the media.

He added that no work was underway at the moment on a schedule of Putin’s bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

In last Sunday’s first round of the French presidential election the leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) party, Emmanuel Macron, received 24.01% of the votes, and the runner-up Marine Le Pen, of the National Front, 21.3%. The runoff is due on May 7.

The G20 leaders will meet in Hamburg on July 7-8.