Russia ready to build up friendly relations with France — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia plans to work on building up good relations with France and respects the choice of the French people made during the presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We support building up good mutually beneficial relations," Peskov told reporters. "We respect the choice of French citizens," he added.

According to preliminary data of France’s Interior Ministry, leader of the En Marche! movement, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the presidential election in France on Sunday, scoring 23.75%

Macron’s key rival Marine Le Pen, who leads France’s right-wing National Front political party, received 21.53% of the vote. Macron and Le Pen will face each other in a runoff election on May 7.