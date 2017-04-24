Back to Main page
Kremlin says no grounds not to believe Chechen leader Kadyrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 24, 15:07 UTC+3
ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no reasons to suspect Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov presented to President Vladimir Putin an untrue picture of the situation involving people with untraditional sexual orientation in Chechnya.

"We have no grounds to suspect that Kadyrov might have presented some untrue information to the head of state," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday. "As long as we have no personified statements on that score (proving the opposite) - not abstract or anonymous, but personified ones - there will be no grounds to distrust the head of the republic."

