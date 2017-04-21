Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with Russia

Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:09
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The proposal of French presidential candidate from the Republicans party Francois Fillon on creating an anti-terrorist coalition jointly with Russia is in line with Moscow’s line towards international fight against terrorism threat, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"This (proposal) corresponds to a large extent with the viewpoint that dominates in Moscow," Peskov told reporters.