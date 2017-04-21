Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 21, 14:09 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The proposal of French presidential candidate from the Republicans party Francois Fillon on creating an anti-terrorist coalition jointly with Russia is in line with Moscow’s line towards international fight against terrorism threat, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This (proposal) corresponds to a large extent with the viewpoint that dominates in Moscow," Peskov told reporters.

Read also
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon
Fillon says France needs to prevent conflict between Russia and US

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German government concerned over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
4
Warships similar to Admiral Gorshkov frigate to be mainstay of Russian Navy
5
Gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
6
Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoy
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама