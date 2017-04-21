Putin, Russian Security Council discuss fight against terrorism

Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:09
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed at the meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council the fight against cyber crime and also the need for international cooperation in war on terror amid the attack on police in Paris, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"A detailed discussion was held on topical issues of Russia’s social and economic development. Participants of the meeting condemned yesterday’s attack on police in Paris and expressed condolences to the French citizens. It was noted that there is no alternative to international cooperation in the fight against terrorism," Peskov said.
The sides also discussed the fight against cyber crime and international regional issues, including Syria, he said.
At least one police officer was killed in the shootout on France’s landmark Champs Elysees boulevard on Thursday, three days before the country is to choose its new president.The shootout took place at 20:50 local time (21:50 Moscow time) on Thursday, in front of the Marks & Spencer store on Champs Elysees, at the corner of Rue de Berri. According to French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet, one officer was shot dead immediately, two others were wounded. A female foreign tourist, who was passing by, was slightly injured.The incident coincided with prime-time TV presidential campaign, aired by the France-2 TV.