Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

West does not want to investigate incident in Idlib, Russian diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 20, 8:28 UTC+3 THE HAGUE
"We guess that Americans probably have something to hide, since they persistently want to take the Shayrat airport out of the investigation," the diplomat said
Share
1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, April 20. /TASS/ Western countries do not want to properly investigate the incident with the possible use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib, Alexander Shulgin, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) told TASS.

On Wednesday, the meeting of the OPCW Executive Council took place. During that meeting Russia and Iran submitted a revised draft proposal for the investigation of the incident in the Syrian province of Idlib. However, the United States opposed the visit of the Syrian Chemical Weapons Detection Mission to the Shayrat airfield, since it "has nothing to do with the situation," the diplomat said.

The US delegation "spoke out against the involvement of any national experts in the work of the mission, they accused Russia of trying to "mix tracks and lead the investigation to a dead end."

Read also

Chemical weapons watchdog confirms sarin or similar agent used in Khan Sheykhun
More than one-third of Russians say IS behind Syria chemical attack — poll
Moscow calls for transparent investigation of Syria chemical incident
Kremlin says Russia opposes groundless accusations over chemical attack
Assad supports idea of impartial investigation into chemical attack
No evidence of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — Putin
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria

"But the connection between the incident in Idlib and the airfield of Shayrat was established by the Americans themselves, who stated that the Syrian planes had flown from this airfield," the Permanent Representative stressed. "Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to determine if sarin or other chemical munitions were stored there or not," he stressed.

"Our view is that the Western countries are acting extremely inconsistently," the Russian diplomat said.

"We guess that Americans probably have something to hide, since they persistently want to take the Shayrat airport out of the investigation. Maybe they knew from the start there was no chemical weapons there, and all this was used only as an excuse?" he added.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Syria’s Shayrat military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack, involving 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM), came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from the Shayrat air base.

The Syrian military denied its involvement in the attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that on April 4, the Syrian air force had delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of the town of Khan Shaykhun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were previously used in Aleppo.

Russia strongly opposed the US missile strike. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considered the attack to be an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that the aggression was carried out under a false pretext.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
5
UN Security Council fails to condemn North Korea’s missile test
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
Russia to start developing new generation carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Реклама