Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia supports Iran’s accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 0:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A consensus is needed for the decision to be made, however
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia firmly supports vesting Iran with full-fledged membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), but some other partners oppose the idea, the Russian president’s special envoy on SCO affairs said.

Read also

Afghanistan unlikely to become SCO member soon due to domestic situation — diplomat
Russia confident India, Pakistan to join SCO after June summit — diplomat
SCO playing major role in rebuffing drug threat — Russian Foreign Ministry
China hopes India and Pakistan will join SCO 'as soon as possible'

"We stand for this firmly and consistently, and we are open about it," ambassador at large Bakhtiyer Khakimov said in an interview with the Kommersant business daily. "We tell our partners that Iran’s accession would be justified."

"However, there are certain reasons why this question remains unsolved," Khakimov went on. "Certain partners have a different stance on the matter, and a consensus is needed for the decision to be made."

The declaration to establish the SCO was signed in June 2001 by six states - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The decision to accept India and Pakistan as full-fledged members of the organization was made in 2015, although they remain acceding states to date. Iran received the SCO observer status in 2005.

The presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani met in Moscow on March 28. In a joint statement after the talks, the Russian side reiterated its support to Iran’s bid for the full-fledged SCO membership and spoke in favor of this application to be considered in due order as soon as possible.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
2
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
3
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
4
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
5
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
6
Russian defense ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
TOP STORIES
Реклама