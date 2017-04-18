Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia confident India, Pakistan to join SCO after June summit — diplomat

World
April 18, 23:53 UTC+3
But two years ago, a unanimous decision was made to expand the organization
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia has no doubts that India and Pakistan will join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) following the June summit due in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Russian Special Presidential Representative for SCO, Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy Bakhtiyer Khakimov said in an interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily.

"In the first years following its establishment, the organization was setting up mechanisms for cooperation and building a strong structure so that member states could effectively interact in the spheres outlined in the SCO Charter," Khakimov said. "But two years ago, a unanimous decision was made to expand the organization."

According to him, participants in the SCO foreign ministers meeting, scheduled to be held on April 21 in Astana, are expected to approve the concluding statements made by national coordinators. After that, the agreed draft documents on granting SCO membership to India and Pakistan will be submitted for approval to the member states’ heads. "We believe that granting membership to India and Pakistan will be the key event of the SCO summit in Astana," the Russian diplomat stressed. "There is currently no doubt that everything will be fine."

The Declaration on the Establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was singed in China’s Shanghai in June 2001 by six founding states - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Pakistan, Iran and Mongolia currently enjoy observer status while Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
2
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
3
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
4
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
5
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
6
Russian defense ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
TOP STORIES
Реклама